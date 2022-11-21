Home Nation

Bihar accident: PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a religious procession in the state, officials said on Sunday.

Published: 21st November 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"An ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs.50,000," he said.

The incident took place around 9 PM in Vaishali district, about 30 km from state capital Patna, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died".

