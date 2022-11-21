Home Nation

Doon-Badrinath copter service from next year

The state civil aviation department has initiated preparations in this regard.  

Published: 21st November 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  In view of the record number of devotees arriving in Uttarakhand this yatra season and their increasing trend towards heli services, the government has decided to start a helicopter shuttle service directly from Dehradun to Badrinath and Kedarnath in the upcoming season. 

The state civil aviation department has initiated preparations in this regard.  Along with this, the government has also decided to build a substation for weather information in Kedarnath. A meeting was held on Saturday at the office at Sahasradhara Helidrome, which was chaired by Dilip Jawalkar, Civil Aviation Secretary, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).  

Jawalkar said, “It has been resolved to start shuttle service from Sahasradhara helipad to Kedarnath and Badrinath. We have sought proposals from various companies and will study them in detail before finalising them.” Apart from inviting fresh tenders, UCADA has sought proposals from Heli companies regarding operations for the next season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doon-Badrinath Uttarakhand copter service
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp