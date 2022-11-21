EC tells Ghulam Nabi Azad to change his party’s name

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Senior politician and former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is all set to rename his recently floated Democratic Azad Party (DAP) after the Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised objections over its name.

The ECI had raised objections over the name saying the party with the same name already exists in UP. Former minister and DAP general secretary R S said ECI had suggested Progressive Azad Party as an alternative name for the party but the party has told the commission that it is not comfortable with this name and would suggest new names.

“We have told the ECI that we are not in agreement with the name suggested by the commission,” he said. The founding member of DAP Salman Nizami said the party after consulting all party leaders has given four more names to the ECI and the commission is yet to approve any one of them. He, however, said whatever be the name of the party, Azad party will definitely be there in the new name.

