Education ministry to review delay in IIT projects

The officers familiar to the project will also remain present. The directors of IITs will join the meetings.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ministry of education will convene a meeting with the heads of infrastructure development agencies under ministry of housing and urban affairs CPWD and NBCC to review various projects of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and resolve issues reportedly delaying the construction.

The review meeting, scheduled on Wednesday, will be chaired by the secretary of, department of higher education in which the director general of Central Work Public Department and the chairman and managing director of National Building Construction Corporation Limited have been asked to attend.

Following the meeting notice, the CPWD has sought a status report of the projects; progress so far, brief about the work, and deadlines for completion of the work from the special director general (SDG) and additional director general (ADG) looking after the projects of IITs, Indian School of Mines and BHU.

