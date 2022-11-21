Governor Koshyari’s remark on Shivaji creates stir in Maharashtra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s Opposition on Sunday demanded that Bhagat Singh Koshyari step down as the state’s governor over his remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an idol of “olden times”.

Attending a function in Aurangabad on Saturday, Koshyari said, “There are so many icons here (in Maharashtra). While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden time, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari,” the governor had said.

Reacting to the statement, the leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar said that Koshyari has no right to continue in the post. “It is time for Koshyari to reconsider his continuing as state governor. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great role model on how to use power for people’s welfare and not self-interest. These ideals have inspired Maharashtra and will continue to do so for time immemorial,” Pawar said.

Reacting to Koshyari’s comment, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said as long as there is a sun and moon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be their idol and there is no second thought over it. Defending the governor, he further said even Koshyari had no doubts that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the only idol. “There are various meanings derived from the remarks made by the governor,” he said.

