Hopes revived on missing Indian sailors in Qatar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has been 83 days since eight former naval officers were summoned by members from the State Security Bureau (Ministry of Interior Qatar) and kept in solitary confinement in Doha. Hopes of their repatriation have been raised as the Indian Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is presently in Doha on the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani- Amir of Qatar for the Inaugural of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

“The Vice President is expected to take up the issue with senior authorities in Doha and the families of the naval officers are hoping for a breakthrough. In the recent past, two consular accesses have been provided, and there have been senior officials of the Indian government have visited Doha to facilitate the repatriation of these officials. Our hopes have been raised again with this visit,’’ said sources.

These eight naval officers were working for a firm called Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy and were reportedly engaged in conducting naval exercises, for the last five years. The group CEO, Khamis Al Ajmi, is a retired Squadron Leader of the Royal Oman Air Force. The website of the company has been under maintenance since this incident came to light.

The officers held captive include Commander Purnendu Tiwari, a recipient of the President’s medal, who works as the Managing Director in the company. Cdr Navtej Singh Gill, who worked as Director of the Naval Training, Cdr Birendra Kumar Verma, who worked as a Director of the Naval Academy, Capt Saurab Vashisht, Director of Equipment and maintenance, Capt Sugunakar Pakala, Director of FCN, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, who worked as Deputy Director, Cdr Amit Nagpal who worked as Deputy Director T&S and Ragesh Gopakumar.

NEW DELHI: It has been 83 days since eight former naval officers were summoned by members from the State Security Bureau (Ministry of Interior Qatar) and kept in solitary confinement in Doha. Hopes of their repatriation have been raised as the Indian Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is presently in Doha on the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani- Amir of Qatar for the Inaugural of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. “The Vice President is expected to take up the issue with senior authorities in Doha and the families of the naval officers are hoping for a breakthrough. In the recent past, two consular accesses have been provided, and there have been senior officials of the Indian government have visited Doha to facilitate the repatriation of these officials. Our hopes have been raised again with this visit,’’ said sources. These eight naval officers were working for a firm called Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy and were reportedly engaged in conducting naval exercises, for the last five years. The group CEO, Khamis Al Ajmi, is a retired Squadron Leader of the Royal Oman Air Force. The website of the company has been under maintenance since this incident came to light. The officers held captive include Commander Purnendu Tiwari, a recipient of the President’s medal, who works as the Managing Director in the company. Cdr Navtej Singh Gill, who worked as Director of the Naval Training, Cdr Birendra Kumar Verma, who worked as a Director of the Naval Academy, Capt Saurab Vashisht, Director of Equipment and maintenance, Capt Sugunakar Pakala, Director of FCN, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta, who worked as Deputy Director, Cdr Amit Nagpal who worked as Deputy Director T&S and Ragesh Gopakumar.