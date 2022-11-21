Home Nation

Indian pilots decry Air India's plans to hire foreign pilots for Boeing 777 fleet 

After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were re-acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022.

Published: 21st November 2022 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

An Air India Boeing 777 aircraft

An Air India Boeing 777 aircraft (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Air India has planned to hire foreign pilots to meet its requirements on the Boeing 777 fleet through a placement firm.

Documents regarding recruitment showed that these pilots are being offered better pay, lucrative terms, generous benefits and many other perks that have hardly been offered to Indians.

However, many senior Indian pilots termed the move as a "crazy initiative" when India already has efficient and experienced pilots for Boeing 777.

Reacting on the move, Capt. Shakti Lumba said on Twitter: 

Another senior pilot requesting anonymity claimed that Air India is now hiring foreigners with lucrative benefits while Indian pilots are barely given leave and paid well below global standards.

"Why should a recruitment firm be required when Air India has the in-house faculties to select pilots on their own just as they had recently done for Indians," he added.

Response of Air India was awaited till Monday late evening.

Air India in September unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan, to establish itself as a world-class global airline with an Indian heart -- the absolute best in class in customer service, in technology, in product, in reliability and in hospitality. The plan is titled Vihaan.AI with identified objectives for Air India over the next 5 years.

After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were re-acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022.

Post acquisition, time-bound transformation milestones have been laid out and a series of steps have been initiated towards achieving the same in order to ensure Air India once again emerges as a world class

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India foreign pilots Boeing 777 fleet
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp