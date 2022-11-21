Home Nation

Kolkata: Workers fall ill as toxic gas leaks in cold drink manufacturing unit

We evacuated the workers of the factory and people of the nearby locality and trying to spot what the problem is, police said.

Published: 21st November 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Several workers of a cold drink manufacturing unit located in Kamalgazi area in the southern fringes of Kolkata fell ill following leakage of toxic gas on Monday, police said.

Two firefighters, who went there to rescue the workers also fell ill, a senior police officer, said.

"We evacuated the workers of the factory and people of the nearby locality and trying to spot what the problem is. Going by the pungent smell of the gas it seems to be Ammonia. We have a team of doctors with us," the officer told PTI.

Ammonia, a basic building block for ammonium nitrate fertilizer, is irritating and corrosive.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air causes immediate burning of the nose, throat and respiratory tract.

This can cause bronchiolar and alveolar oedema, and airway destruction resulting in respiratory distress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamalgazi Kolkata gas leak toxic gas
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp