Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Case against Cong MLA on charges of raping woman

The MLA, who represents Gandhwani seat and is also the Congress's national secretary, could not be contacted for his reaction.

Published: 21st November 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DHAR:  Police have registered a case against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA and former minister Umang Singhar on charges of raping and assaulting a 38-year-old woman, a senior official said on Monday.

The case was lodged on Sunday evening at Naugaon police station in Dhar city following a complaint by the woman, who claimed she was living with the accused as his 'wife' and alleged that he sexually assaulted her, Dhar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said.

The MLA, who represents Gandhwani seat and is also the Congress's national secretary, could not be contacted for his reaction.

MP Congress Committee's media department chairman K K Mishra told PTI that he does not have information about the case but prima facie, it seems to be a "politically motivated" case.

SP Singh said the woman complained against the accused about physical torture, rape, abuse, committing unnatural act and threatening to kill her.

Based on her complaint, the case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 498 (A) (harassment of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Further legal steps were being taken, he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a video statement said the case was registered against Singhar on the complaint of his wife.

According to information given by police, the MLA had other wives too, BJP leader Mishra claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Umang Singhar raping Assault Naugaon
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp