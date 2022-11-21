Home Nation

Modi slams Rahul for walking with Medha Patkar

Published: 21st November 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Modi in varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Congress for letting anti-Narmada activist Medha Patkar take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleging the grand old party wants to destroy Gujarat. 

Addressing a meeting as part of the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, he questioned the moral ground on which the Congress can seek votes when its leader is walking should-to-shoulder with a person who stalled the state’s development for decades. 

While canvassing for BJP candidates in the day, he appealed to voters not to waste their votes on the Congress, which, he alleged, doesn’t have a roadmap for development. He added that other parties in the country were compelled to speak about development during elections thanks to the BJP’s development policies.

Medha Patkar had joined the Yatra last week in Maharashtra and photos of Rahul speaking to the activist with his hand on her shoulder were tweeted by the Congress, drawing flak from the BJP.  Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also raised Patkar in the poll campaign, highlighting her association with the AAP. Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. 

TAGS
Narendra Modi Congress Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra BJP
