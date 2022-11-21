Home Nation

Plea in HC to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to CBI

Walkar was murdered by 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, who sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped the body parts across the city over several days past midnight.

Published: 21st November 2022 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to the CBI, alleging that presence of media and public at places of recovery amounts to tampering of evidence.

The plea, which is likely to be listed for a Wednesday hearing, alleged that the Delhi Police has revealed every detail to the media and public regarding the investigation which is not permitted under the law.

It claimed that the Delhi Police have not sealed the alleged place of the incident to date which is continuously being accessed by the public and media personnel.

Walkar was murdered by 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala, who sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped the body parts across the city over several days past midnight.

"The incident of murder is alleged to have been taken place in Delhi and after that the body parts have been alleged to have disposed at different places, thus investigation of Police Station Mehrauli cannot be efficiently be carried out due to administrative/ staff paucity as well as lack of sufficient technical and scientific equipment to find out the evidences and the witnesses as the incident had taken place about six months back in May, 2022," the petition filed by Joshini Tuli submitted.

The plea, filed through advocate Joginder Tuli, claimed that sensitive details of the investigation by the Delhi Police have so far been revealed to public persons through the media which has led to tampering of sensitive evidence.

"The presence of media and other public persons at the place of recoveries, court hearings etc. of any accused amounts to interference with the evidence and witnesses in the present case," it alleged.

On November 17, a trial court had permitted the police to question the accused for five more days in its custody, while another judge had allowed his narco analysis test to unravel the sensational case after he consented to undergo the forensic procedure.

Earlier, the accused was sent to five days in police custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shraddha Walkar CBI Aaftab Poonawala Delhi Murder
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp