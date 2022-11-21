Process initiated, but Aaftab's narco test may not happen on Monday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The narco analysis test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala who has been accused of killing live-in-partner will not be conducted on Monday even as the process required to do it has been initiated, officials said.

A senior FSL official said that an elaborate discussion was held on Sunday with the Delhi Police team probing the Shraddha Walker murder case.

The matter has been taken up but before going for a narco analysis test, a series of tests need to be conducted, and the process for the same has been initiated, the official said.

The pre-narco test will be conducted to ascertain his emotional, mental, psychological and physiological well-being. If any of these are found to be disturbed, the narco analysis test will not happen.

As Poonawala's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, the Delhi Police is running against time to get the test conducted. The narco-analysis test will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here in Rohini here.

In an order dated November 17, a Delhi court had directed the city police to complete the narco-analysis test within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him.

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves the intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

Investigating agencies use this test after other evidences do not provide a clear picture of the case.

The Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Poonawala's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.

The Supreme Court has ruled that narco-analysis, brain mapping and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.

Also, statements made during this test are not admissible as primary evidence in the court, except under certain circumstances when the bench thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

