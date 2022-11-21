Rahul pitches for ‘Bahujan’ in fight against BJP-RSS

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a bid to counter the Hindutva ideology effectively, Rahul Gandhi, in his 14-day Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, tried to link the Congress with Bahujan, a term that he used to describe tribals, SCs and OBCs – once the core vote banks of the Congress.

During his yatra, Rahul raised several issues such as inflation, growing unemployment, social conflict, and farmers’ suicides. At the same time, he also took a strong ideological stand by stoking controversy over VD Savarkar’s mercy petition before the imperial British. Ahead of the yatra, most Congress leaders in Maharashtra had requested Rahul Gandhi not to speak on controversial issues such as Savarkar that they said could have put them in a difficult situation.

“By waging an ideological battle, he asked people ‘daro mat (don’t fear).’ He wants to emphasize that while Hindutva forces were against freedom of India, Congress leaders led by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel preferred jail for the country’s freedom,” said a Congress leader.

Tribal leaders like Birsa Munda sacrificed their life at a young age but did not surrender as Savarkar did. “Rahul’s message is that we should not be afraid of the BJP and the Central agencies but continue to fight against them,” said the party leader.

In his Shegaon rally, Rahul Gandhi spoke about Bahujan ideologues and heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Jotyibha Phule, Savitri Bai, Dr BR Ambedkar.

C P Joshi joins yatra

Amid the Gehlot-Pilot tussle, former union minister and the current Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly, CP Joshi met Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Joshi is considered close to Rahul Gandhi and regarded as a possible candidate for CM’s post in case arch rivals Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot neutralise each other.

