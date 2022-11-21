Home Nation

Suspended Andaman Labour Commissioner arrested in gangrape case

So far, three accused have been were arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: Suspended Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner R L Rishi was on Monday arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, police said.

Rishi arrived here aboard a flight from Chennai around 1 pm, and was taken into custody by the Andaman and Nicobar Police, they said.

So far, three accused have been were arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary's home with the promise a government job, and then gangraped.

The SIT has already questioned Narain thrice.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for providing information on Singh and Rishi.

READ | Over 20 women were taken to ex-Andaman Chief Secy's house in alleged jobs-for-sex racket

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R L Rishi Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner gang rape case Jitendra Narain
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp