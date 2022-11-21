Home Nation

Two killed in road accident in Azamgarh

The Delhi-bound bus was charred in the accident that took place on Sunday night, they said.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AZAMGARH: A private bus rammed into a motorcycle and caught fire, leaving two men dead and six others injured near Lohra village here, police said on Monday.

The bus dragged the motorcycle for some distance before it caught fire, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Rusia said The deceased have been identified as Ravindra and Pintu, residents of Badsara Aima village, police said, adding their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Atraulia.

