Two-time cancer survivor, Bengali actor Aindrila dies at 24 after brain stroke  

Published: 21st November 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Bengali actress, Aindrila Shama (24) died on Sunday following multiple cardiac arrests. Aindrila had suffered a massive brain stroke on November 1 and was in a coma. On Saturday night, she suffered multiple cardiac arrests and was given CPR. Though the critical condition was managed, the actress breathed her last at 12.59 pm on Sunday following another cardiac arrest.

She was a two-time cancer survivor and was diagnosed with primitive neuro-ectodermal (PNET) in the spine in 2015. She had a relapse in 2021 and after several chemotherapy sessions and a gritty fight; doctors had declared her cancer-free recently.  

On November 1, Aindrila suffered a massive brain-stroke and slipped into coma. Prayers for the actor started pouring in on social media platforms from across the state since past few days as soon as the news of Aindrila’s critical condition spread.

Expressing her condolences, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our young artiste Aindrila Sharma. The talented actress won several accolades, including the Tele Samman Award. My deepest condolences to her family, fans and friends. I pray they find the courage in this hour of grief.’’

Bengali film actors expressed their condolences as well. “Stay in peace, Aindrila. Let Aindrila’s will power be our inspiration,” tweeted Prasenjit Chatterjee. Composer and filmmaker Indraadip Dasgupta tweeted, “Long live Aindrila in our hearts and memories…It’s just a transition for a soul like you to the next level …You are the best.”

Popular Bengali music composer Jeet Ganguly tweeted, “Your fight will be remembered. Rest in peace.”  
Bengali film world lost two more actors this year. Sonali Chakraborty (59) died on October 31 from liver complications and actor Abhishek Chatterjee (58) died of a cardiac arrest on March 24.
 

