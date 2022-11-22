1-year jail for BJP MP for halting train in 2009

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Banda MP, RK Singh Patel, has been convicted and sentenced to a year-long jail term by a Chitrakoot Court in connection with a case of him halting a train and pelting stones on police during a protest under the BSP regime in 2009. In all, 19 people have been convicted, including Chitrakoot Karvi Municipality chairman Narendra Gupta, former SP MLA Veer Singh Patel, in connection with the case. Of the 19 convicts, 16 have been given a jail term of one year each and the remaining three for a month. However, the sentence would not affect Patel’s Lok Sabha membership as it is of one year. Any member loses his/her membership of the house if sentenced to two or more years of jail term. At the time of the incident, Patel was a Samajwadi Party MP. The order was delivered by Chitrakoot chief judicial magistrate Sanjay Kumar on Monday.