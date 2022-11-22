Home Nation

Goa 'Silly Souls' bar row: Activist challenges Excise Commissioner's order

In an October 10 order, Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad allowed Silly Souls Café and Bar's excise license, renewed in the name of the late Anthony D'Gama, to be transferred to his widow.

Published: 22nd November 2022 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Silly Souls Café and Bar.

Silly Souls Café and Bar. (Photo | Silly Souls Goa Cafe & Bar Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: Activist Aires Rodrigues on Tuesday filed an appeal before the Goa Chief Secretary against an order of the Excise Commissioner in a case pertaining to the controversial 'Silly Souls Café and Bar' at Assagao.

Opposition Congress had tried to link the restaurant to the family of Union Minister Smriti Irani, an allegation she had denied.

ALSO READ | 'Silly Souls' bar row: Twitter moves Delhi HC seeking clarification in previous order

In an October 10 order, Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad allowed Silly Souls Café and Bar's excise license, renewed in the name of the late Anthony D'Gama, to be transferred to his widow.

"Under section 40 of the Goa Excise Act, an appeal against excise commissioner's order lies before the chief secretary," Rodrigues told PTI.

In the appeal, he claimed that a licence obtained `illegally and by fraud' could not have been transferred in the name of D'Gama's widow.

In his complaint filed with the Excise Commissioner on July 20, 2022, Rodrigues had alleged that the licence was issued illegally in January 2021 in the name of D'Gama, and renewed in his name in June 2022 a year after his demise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silly Souls Café and Bar Goa Aires Rodrigues Excise Commissioner
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp