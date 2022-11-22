Home Nation

Gujarat: HC advocates decide to call off strike; to condemn Justice Vipul Pancholi's transfer now

The advocates were opposing a proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel from the Gujarat High Court to Patna High Court.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:30 PM

Gujarat High court

Gujarat High Court (File photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI: Pursuant to the assurance made by CJI DY Chandrachud to representatives of the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA) that their grievance with regard to the proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel to Patna HC would be duly examined, the GHCAA, on Tuesday, announced its decision to call off the strike.

The assurance was made by the CJI in a meeting which took place on Monday between the representatives of the Advocates Association, CJI and two other collegium members (Justice SK Kaul and MR Shah). The CJI in the meeting strongly conveyed to the association to not abstain from work.

Calling the transfer for “administrative reasons” a death knell to the independence of the judiciary, the GHCAA had abstained from work since November 17, 2022. 

However, the association in its general body meeting has decided to pass an appropriate resolution condemning the SC collegium's proposal dated September 29 to transfer Gujarat HC Justice Vipul Pancholi to Patna HC. The recommendation was uploaded on the SC website on November 21, 2022. 

In a statement, the association said, “It was further resolved that appropriate resolution should be passed condemning the transfer order of Justice Vipul Pancholi and for that, a meeting shall be convened on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Bar Room.” 

