Home Nation

Gujarat polls |  AAP will lose as it is `banner-based' party: JP Nadda

"AAP will lose because it is a banner-based party which can only paste banners during the polls while we are a cadre-based party which believes in serving people," the BJP chief said.

Published: 22nd November 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be defeated in the Gujarat Assembly elections as it is a "banner-based party" as against the BJP which is cadre-based.

AAP leaders will leave Gujarat once the elections are over, he claimed, speaking at a campaign rally in Shehra town of Panchmahal district in support of BJP candidate Jetha Bharwad.

"The AAP lost in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa in the recent past. And its candidates will lose deposits in all 67 seats it has contested in Himachal Pradesh. They will meet the same fate in Gujarat," said Nadda.

Voting for Shehra and 92 other seats will take place on December 5, in the second phase of the Assembly elections.

"AAP will lose because it is a banner-based party which can only paste banners during the polls while we are a cadre-based party which believes in serving people," the BJP chief said.

He also accused the Congress of shedding "crocodile tears" for Other Backward Classes and tribals.

"But it is the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has actually changed your condition on the ground. It was Modi who made an Adivasi woman the President of this country for the first time," he said.

"Congress always played politics with the OBCs. Though several commissions were formed, nothing happened. It was Modi who gave constitutional status to the National OBC Commission,'' he added.
ALSO READ | Bhupendra is `puppet CM', can not even change his peon: Kejriwal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Polls Gujarat Assembly Elections Gujarat Elections BJP AAP JP Nadda Congress Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp