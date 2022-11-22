Home Nation

'Jamtara' inspires cyber thugs, 7 cases in Lucknow

A businessman in Lucknow's PGI locality was duped of Rs 15,000 by a man posing as army officer on Sunday.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Taking inspiration from the popular web series 'Jamtara', cyber thugs in Lucknow are now duping innocents by pretending to be defence personnel.

Last week, a retired bank manager Krishnanand Gupta, who had given an ad seeking tenants for his house, was duped of Rs 1.24 lakhs by a miscreant posing as an army captain.

In another case, a businessman in Lucknow's PGI locality was duped of Rs 15,000 by a man posing as army officer on Sunday.

The businessman had also given an ad for selling his double bed.

According to police reports, at least seven cases have been reported from the city in the last 20 days where people were duped by miscreants posing as army men or from the paramilitary forces.

The cyber cell is also getting one such complaint daily.

SP, cyber cell, Triveni Singh said that fraudsters scan advertisements and zero in on their targets and then they gain the people's confidence by introducing themselves as army personnel.

"People usually trust a man who introduces himself as an army man or from paramilitary forces. To appear genuine, the miscreants give a fake badge number, battalion's name, place of posting, photo in army uniform and identity card," the SP said.

He explained that scammers target those who float advertisements of second-hand bikes, cars, gadgets and things of daily usage on social media and sale and purchase websites.

The SP further added that while taking payment, they dupe through Quick Response (QR) codes which redirect victims to malicious sites that steal login and financial information.

Singh said that people should not share their confidential details with such callers and refrain from clicking suspicious links.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamtara cyber crime scams
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp