Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar likely to form alliance to counter BJP

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a bid to counter the growing dictatorship, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray urged Indian constitution architect Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar to join the hand for a new political experiment – Shiv Shakti and Bhima Shakti alliance in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar came together on Sunday for the launch of the Prabodhankar.com website speculating on the new political alignment in Maharashtra.

Prakash Ambedkar led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi – Bhim Shakti and had significant influence in the Vidarbha region particularly among Dalit voters while Shiv Shakti (Uddhav Thackeray) on Hindu voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vanchit gained a 14 per cent vote share that resulted in the loss of 10 Congress and NCP candidates including former chief minister Ashok Chavan in the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

Uddhav Thackeray is the grandson of social reformer Prabodhankar Thackeray who formed the Shiv Sena for Marathi manoos that was later headed by his son Balasaheb Thackeray. Another hand, Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar who is the architect of Indian constitutions and worked for the welfare of the oppressed sections of society.

Urging Prakash Ambedkar, Uddhav Thackeray said they are ready to join hands with people who want to fight to save and preserve democracy in India. He said that the country has headed towards dictatorship.

“If we will not come together and fight to protect democracy, then we both have no right to talk about the legacy of our grandfathers. Dr BR Amnedkar did not sit ideally after seeing the inequality in society, he united the people and fought against the tyranny of rulers. Even my grandfather Prabodhankar also wrote about the evil practices in society and fought against it,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal, Prakash Ambedkar said that when the election gets declared in the state, they will come together. “If the elections are declared today, they will come together today itself. The present government in Maharashtra is running on a stay order. This is not good for the larger interest of the state. The apex court should soon take the decision over it,” Ambedkar said.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the present government in the centre wants the respective state as their slave. “The centre does not allow the state to function freely and independently. They want to turn the federal structure into a master-and-slave structure. Democracy is the reel face while dictatorship is their real face. They are working like Britishers divide and rule,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

