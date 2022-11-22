Modi made 'reluctant' Nitish CM for 2024 win: Prashant Kishor

By Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of assigning the post of the chief minister to JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar as he was apprehensive of not being able to repeat BJP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election without a strong foothold in the state.

“Nitish was reluctant to become the chief minister after his party was relegated to the third position in 2020 Bihar assembly election but BJP insisted on it as it was apprehensive of not repeating its performance in 2024 Lok Sabha election without giving the CM post to him,” said Kishor.

“BJP had a chance to make a leader from its own party, instead it gave it to Nitish,” he said while addressing a meeting held during his ongoing state-wide ‘Jansuraj Yatra’ in East Champaran district.

He accused the PM of leaving Bihar in a shadow of backwardness when he had a chance to pull it out from there.

