PM Modi to distribute offer letters to 71,000 recruits at Rozgar Mela

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. On the occasion, PM Modi also launched Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new appointees. The PM will also address the appointees through the video conferencing, Prime Minister Office said in a statement on Monday.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of the PM to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela. The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh). In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

“Prime Minister will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module - an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. It will include code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles,” said the statement.

They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, it also added. In June, the PM asked various government departments and ministries to initiate the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a ‘mission mode’ in the next year and a half.

NEW DELHI: Under the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. On the occasion, PM Modi also launched Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all new appointees. The PM will also address the appointees through the video conferencing, Prime Minister Office said in a statement on Monday. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of the PM to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly. Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela. The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh). In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). “Prime Minister will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module - an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. It will include code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles,” said the statement. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, it also added. In June, the PM asked various government departments and ministries to initiate the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a ‘mission mode’ in the next year and a half.