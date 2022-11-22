Priest couple set on fire over land dispute in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A priest and his wife suffered severe burns on Sunday night in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand

district, when some assailants set their shop on fire over a temple land dispute. Navratna Lal (75) and Jamna Devi (60) suffered 80% burns and have been admitted to a local hospital where their condition is said to be critical. Ten suspects have been detained in the case in which the police officials are being accused of negligence. The case has also taken a political turn, with the BJP targeting the government for the deteriorating law and order situation.

According to the police, the land of the temple, located in front of a petrol pump at Kamli Ghat in Deogarh police station area, has been a disputed site for some time. On Sunday night, 10-12 people entered the shop where the priest’s family also lives, and hurled petrol bombs. The couple was having dinner at the time of the incident. As soon as the fire broke out, their clothes caught fire. Mukesh Prajapat, Lal’s son, revealed that his parents were badly burnt despite his fforts to douse the fire by pouring water. The accused fled from the spot.

The fire by finally extinguished when other villagers gathered at the spot. The injured couple was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Additional District Superintendent of Police Shivlal Bairwa said that 10 people have been detained in the case.

Mukesh said he had earlier submitted a complaint about the land dispute at Kamli Ghat Chowki but no action was taken. Attacking the Ashok Gehlot government, BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted, “Burning a priest alive like this is a reflection of the death of the state government itself. Shameful and disgusting. An FIR should also be registered for missing law and order.”



