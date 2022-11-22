Home Nation

Pune bridge pile-up: Absconding truck driver, his assistant held

At least 24 vehicles were damaged late on Sunday evening when the truck hit multiple vehicles on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the highway in Pune.

Published: 22nd November 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

The accident occurred on Navale bridge and it happened either due to suspected brake failure of the truck. (Photo | ANI)

The accident occurred on Navale bridge and it happened either due to suspected brake failure of the truck. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PUNE: City police on Monday arrested the driver of the truck, which had hit several vehicles on a Mumbai-Bengaluru highway stretch and caused a pile-up, and his assistant from Pimpri Chinchwad township, an official said.

At least 24 vehicles were damaged late on Sunday evening when the truck hit multiple vehicles on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the highway in Pune, injuring more than 20 people, eight of them hospitalised, an official had said.

"The driver of the truck, Maniram Yadav, and his assistant, Lalit Yadav, were arrested from Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad neighbouring Pune," said Shailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector.

Both of them hail from Madhya Pradesh.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Truck Accident Pune
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp