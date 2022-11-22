Home Nation

Rift widens in Bengal BJP over separate statehood demand

Ghosh’s statement came after BJP MLA in Bankura’s Onda Amarnath Sakha demanded a separate state comprising five districts in south Bengal.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh refused to endorse the demand within the party for separate statehood comprising districts in north Bengal and south Bengal’s backward region, where the BJP made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Our party does not endorse such demand. A few elected representatives are raising demand for separate statehood but our high-command made it clear that the party does not support it,’’ he said.

Ghosh’s statement came after BJP MLA in Bankura’s Onda Amarnath Sakha demanded a separate state comprising five districts in south Bengal. “The people in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore and Birbhum are victims of negligence. I request the people of these districts to raise the demand for separate statehood and strengthen our voices.

If our party performs well in the upcoming panchayat polls, demand for separate statehood will be placed in front of Union Home minister Amit Shah,’’ said Sakha while addressing party workers.  Earlier, BJP’s Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan raised a similar demand.

Echoing the same, many elected representatives of the BJP in north Bengal demanded separate statehood citing the negligence by the state government issue. The saffron camp’s state leadership as well as the high-command never endorsed the demand for separate state. 

Remark on Prez: BJP stages walkout
BJP MLAs on Monday staged a walkout from West Bengal Assembly demanding immediate resignation of Minister of State for Correctional Homes Akhil Giri from the cabinet and disqualification from the House for his controversial comments on President Droupadi Murmu. They staged the walkout after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay rejected their demand for an adjournment motion to discuss Giri’s recent controversial remarks on Murmu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh BJP West Bengal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp