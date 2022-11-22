Will look into transfer of HC judges:  CJI DY Chandrachud

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday assured the lawyers that the Supreme Court will look into their objections against the proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel of the Gujarat High Court and Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana HC to the Patna HC and acting Chief Justice T Raja of the Madras HC to the Rajasthan HC.

The assurance was made by the CJI in a meeting held on Monday between the representatives of the HC Advocates Association, CJI and two other collegium members (Justice SK Kaul and MR Shah).

In a representation addressed to CJI DY Chandrachud by MHAA President G Mohanakrishnan, the association urged the collegium and the Government of India to drop the proposal and allow acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court to continue in his present capacity till he attains superannuation. The CJI in the meeting conveyed the associations to not abstain from work.

