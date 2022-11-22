Home Nation

Will look into transfer of HC judges:  CJI DY Chandrachud

The CJI in the meeting conveyed the associations to not abstain from work. 

Published: 22nd November 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Justice DY Chandrachud

Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday assured the lawyers that the Supreme Court will look into their objections against the proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel of the Gujarat High Court and Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana HC to the Patna HC and acting Chief Justice T Raja of the Madras HC to the Rajasthan HC.

The assurance was made by the CJI in a meeting held on Monday between the representatives of the HC Advocates Association, CJI and two other collegium members (Justice SK Kaul and MR Shah). 

In a representation addressed to CJI DY Chandrachud by MHAA President G Mohanakrishnan, the association urged the collegium and the Government of India to drop the proposal and allow acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court to continue in his present capacity till he attains superannuation. The CJI in the meeting conveyed the associations to not abstain from work. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DY Chandrachud High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp