Home Nation

Youth should get a chance to grow, says Anurag Singh Thakur at IFFI

The inaugural ceremony introduced the audiences to IFFI’s official selection of 25 feature and 20 non-feature films under the category for this year.

Published: 22nd November 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurates the ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’’ segment at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, in Goa on Monday. (Photo| PTI)

Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurates the ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’’ segment at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, in Goa on Monday. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday inaugurated the Indian Panorama Section at the 53th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). 

The inaugural ceremony introduced the audiences to IFFI’s official selection of 25 feature and 20 non-feature films under the category for this year. Thakur felicitated the filmmakers of the opening films, Hadinelentu (Feature) and The Show Must Go On (Non-feature), and also launched a ‘53-Hour Challenge’ for ‘75 Creative Minds Tomorrow’. 

“Creative Minds for Tomorrow is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision that the youth should be given an opportunity to learn and grow,” Thakur said. The 53-hour challenge by Shorts TV is an opportunity for the ‘Creative Minds’ to show their creativity in a short time, he added. The competition will require the candidates to produce a short film on their idea of India@100 in the time frame of 53 hours.

Congratulating the contest participants chosen from over 1,000 applicants, Thakur said, “You are beginning a new journey in your lives, our masterclasses will only add wings to you, from both national and international minds.” 

He further said that this is a platform for the 75 youngsters to make networks, hone their talent, learn from the best, and move forward in their careers. Talking about the initiative, the minister said that this journey, led by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began last year, to engage, encourage and explore the potential of youth by providing them a platform at IFFI. 

“This is the second edition of ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ and we have already made a community of 150 strong individuals connected through their shared love for cinema, creativity and culture,” he said.  Thakur applauded the contribution of winners of last year’s challenge in films and OTT shows, and said that these young and talented minds would contribute significantly in future to Indian cinema and film industry, especially during the next 25 years. 

The Indian panorama is a flagship component of IFFI, under which the best of  contemporary Indian films are selected for promoting cinema. It was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote India’s cinematic art and rich culture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Singh Thakur Indian Panorama Section International Film Festival
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp