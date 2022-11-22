Youth should get a chance to grow, says Anurag Singh Thakur at IFFI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday inaugurated the Indian Panorama Section at the 53th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The inaugural ceremony introduced the audiences to IFFI’s official selection of 25 feature and 20 non-feature films under the category for this year. Thakur felicitated the filmmakers of the opening films, Hadinelentu (Feature) and The Show Must Go On (Non-feature), and also launched a ‘53-Hour Challenge’ for ‘75 Creative Minds Tomorrow’.

“Creative Minds for Tomorrow is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision that the youth should be given an opportunity to learn and grow,” Thakur said. The 53-hour challenge by Shorts TV is an opportunity for the ‘Creative Minds’ to show their creativity in a short time, he added. The competition will require the candidates to produce a short film on their idea of India@100 in the time frame of 53 hours.

Congratulating the contest participants chosen from over 1,000 applicants, Thakur said, “You are beginning a new journey in your lives, our masterclasses will only add wings to you, from both national and international minds.”

He further said that this is a platform for the 75 youngsters to make networks, hone their talent, learn from the best, and move forward in their careers. Talking about the initiative, the minister said that this journey, led by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began last year, to engage, encourage and explore the potential of youth by providing them a platform at IFFI.

“This is the second edition of ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ and we have already made a community of 150 strong individuals connected through their shared love for cinema, creativity and culture,” he said. Thakur applauded the contribution of winners of last year’s challenge in films and OTT shows, and said that these young and talented minds would contribute significantly in future to Indian cinema and film industry, especially during the next 25 years.

The Indian panorama is a flagship component of IFFI, under which the best of contemporary Indian films are selected for promoting cinema. It was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote India’s cinematic art and rich culture.

