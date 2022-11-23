Ahead of G20, India placed at best among G20 countries on Climate Change Performances

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when it is to host the meeting of G-20, India, after years of sustained performances on climate change, has now been ranked at best among G-20 countries in Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI)- 2023.



It has improved 2 ranks now in the CCPI after a lengthy assessment of 59 countries, as well as in the European Union on climate change policies and actions. After global assessments, India ranks now amongst the top 5 countries in the world and the best among the G20 countries at 8th position.



According to the latest report of Climate Change Performance Index-2-23, published by German Watch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Networks International based in Germany, shows Denmark, Sweden, Chile and Morocco as the only four small countries that have been ranked above India as 4th,5th,6th and 7th respectively.



Notably, the first, second and third ranks have not been awarded to any country in the report of CCPI 2023. "In effect, therefore, India's rank is the best amongst all large economies," remarked an official of the ministry of power.



In fact, the CCPI works with an objective to enhance transparency in international climate politics and enables comparison of climate protection efforts by countries.



The CCPI is an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate protection performances of 59 countries and the EU. It publishes the report of CCPI annually after making a wider assessment of 59 countries' performances on climate change.



Official sources here said that 59 countries are monitored on climate performances under four categories- GHG Emissions, Renewal Energy, Energy Use and Climate Policy. All these countries account for 92% of global greenhouse gas emissions



"This time India has also earned a high rating in the GHG Emissions and Energy Use categories through its aggressive policies towards rapid deployment of renewal and robust framework for energy efficiency programs", remarked an official, adding that India is well within its capability to meet its 2030 emissions targets.

NEW DELHI: At a time when it is to host the meeting of G-20, India, after years of sustained performances on climate change, has now been ranked at best among G-20 countries in Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI)- 2023. It has improved 2 ranks now in the CCPI after a lengthy assessment of 59 countries, as well as in the European Union on climate change policies and actions. After global assessments, India ranks now amongst the top 5 countries in the world and the best among the G20 countries at 8th position. According to the latest report of Climate Change Performance Index-2-23, published by German Watch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Networks International based in Germany, shows Denmark, Sweden, Chile and Morocco as the only four small countries that have been ranked above India as 4th,5th,6th and 7th respectively. Notably, the first, second and third ranks have not been awarded to any country in the report of CCPI 2023. "In effect, therefore, India's rank is the best amongst all large economies," remarked an official of the ministry of power. In fact, the CCPI works with an objective to enhance transparency in international climate politics and enables comparison of climate protection efforts by countries. The CCPI is an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate protection performances of 59 countries and the EU. It publishes the report of CCPI annually after making a wider assessment of 59 countries' performances on climate change. Official sources here said that 59 countries are monitored on climate performances under four categories- GHG Emissions, Renewal Energy, Energy Use and Climate Policy. All these countries account for 92% of global greenhouse gas emissions "This time India has also earned a high rating in the GHG Emissions and Energy Use categories through its aggressive policies towards rapid deployment of renewal and robust framework for energy efficiency programs", remarked an official, adding that India is well within its capability to meet its 2030 emissions targets.