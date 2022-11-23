Home Nation

Aides charged with killing BJP leader Sonali Phogat

The family members of Sonali Poghat from Haryana’s Hisar demanded a CBI inquiry into her death.

Sonali Phogat

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (Photo | Instagram)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet in a Goa court in the death of BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, charging her two aides Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh with murder.

The CBI in its 500-page chargesheet in Goa’s Mapusa court has accused the two under IPC Section 302 (murder), Section 34 (common intention) and 36 (effect; in this case death caused partly by act and partly by omission). The court has posted the hearing on December 5.

The family members of Sonali Poghat from Haryana’s Hisar demanded a CBI inquiry into her death. The Goa police handed over the case to the CBI in September. The CBI team along with forensic experts had conducted a thorough analysis of crime scene, recreating it by visiting the Grand Leoney Resort, where Phogat and her two associates were staying, as well as the Curlies nightclub, where Phogat was last seen partying.

Sonali Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on the intervening night of August 22-23 after a party at Curlies restaurant at Anjuna beach. A former TikTok star and a contestant on the reality TV show Big Boss, the 43-year-old Phogat had arrived in Goa with Sangwan and Singh, a day before the incident.

In CCTV footage of the restaurant that emerged after her death, she was seen dancing with Sangwan. Another video showed Phogat being escorted out of the restaurant by her aides. She could be seen staggering and almost falling near the staircase on her way out. Phogat was administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant’s washroom, DSP Jivba Dalvi had said.

