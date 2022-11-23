CBI files 500-page chargesheet in Sonali Phogat murder

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a 500-page chargesheet in Goa’s Mapusa court in the death of BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, charging her aides Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh with murder.

The court has posted the hearing on December 5. Poghat’s family from Haryana’s Hisar had demanded a CBI inquiry into her death. The Goa police handed over the case to the CBI in September. The CBI team along with forensic experts had studied the crime scene, recreating it by visiting the Grand Leoney Resort, where Phogat and her two associates were staying, as well as the Curlies night club, where Phogat was last seen partying.

Phogat, 43, was brought dead to a hospital on August 22 night. She had reached Goa with Sangwan and Singh a day. A CCTV footage from the restaurant showed her being escorted out by the two.

