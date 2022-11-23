Home Nation

For 2023 MP polls, BJP & Congress shift focus to 84 tribal-dominated seats 

Tribal communities, including Bhil, Bhilala, Gond, Korku, Baiga, Saharia, Kol and Bharia constitute over 21% of voters in 230 Assembly segments of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A year before the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress seem to be zeroing in on the 84 tribal-dominated seats to fancy their chances of winning the central Indian state with a clear majority.

While the BJP, which has already been focusing on the tribal card through a series of announcements since October 2021, the latest being the implementation of new rules of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, the Congress is banking heavily on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, as it will travel through the south-west and western districts of the state, which are dominated by the Bhil, Bhilala and Korku tribes.

Tribal communities, including Bhil, Bhilala, Gond, Korku, Baiga, Saharia, Kol and Bharia constitute over 21% of voters in 230 Assembly segments of Madhya Pradesh. Out of these, 84 are tribal-dominated constituencies, with 47 seats being reserved for ST candidates.

In the 2013 polls, the BJP had won 60 out of these 84 seats, (and 165 out of the 230 seats), but the numbers slumped to 34 in 2018. The Congress, which had won 24 of the 84 seats in 2013 (and just 58 seats in total in the state), jumped to 47 of the same seats, while its rebels were victorious on three seats.

The BJP’s tribal-centric initiatives began with Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiling the twin statues of tribal heroes, the father-son Gond king duo Raja Shankar Shah and Raja Raghunath Shah in September 2021. Two months later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi then marked freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He also unveiled the railway station in Bhopal, named after the city’s last tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati.

Since then the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has implemented a host of tribal-centric initiatives, particularly named after tribal heroes, including Birsa Munda and Tantya Bheel. These initiatives not only include restoring places associated with tribal heroes, but also other measures like self-employment schemes. The recent implementation of PESA Act’s new rules in presence of President Droupadi Murmu, is being seen as a masterstroke by the BJP.

The Congress has been dubbing the BJP as anti-tribal by highlighting incidents of crime against tribals.
“Our state president Kamal Nath is known to be the champion of the tribal cause, which has been proved right by the party’s polls success in Mahakoshal and Malwa-Nimar region in 2018. Now, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will go a long way in presenting that all factions of the state Congress are united, and also give a proper launch-pad for the party’s future campaign in tribal areas,” a Congress leader told this daily. 

BJP’s multi-pronged strategy to woo tribals
The BJP government in MP has implemented a host of tribal-centric initiatives, particularly named after tribal heroes. These include restoring places linked with tribal icons, and other steps like self-employment schemes. The recent implementation of PESA Act’s new rules in presence of President Droupadi Murmu, is being seen as a masterstroke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2023 MP polls BJP congress Assembly polls
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp