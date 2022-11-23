Immersive theatre on freedom struggle draws crowd at IFFI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ‘Film Technology Exhibition’ is a new initiative of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held in Goa this year with a unique immersive experience of ‘Freedom Movement and Cinema’, by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) as its star attraction. This multi-media digital exhibition at the Campal Football Ground was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Singh Thakur.

The exhibition is showcasing technology intertwined with film art and aesthetics. The event conceived by the CBC team under the overarching theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ sports a facade in the form of the camera lens. As one enters the exhibition hall, a large 12-foot LED screen displays clips of the popular Doordarshan series ‘Swaraj’, a show that profiled the life and contributions of freedom fighters.

An immersive theatre on the 1857 War of Independence is a unique experience that is to be seen and felt, even as the virtual reality set helps you witness the Kakori Train Action in a new way. A flip poster exhibition depicts the films that were inspired by the freedom struggle and contributed to nation-building.

‘Kadam Badhaye Ja’ - march with Netaji is an augmented reality experience, where one can walk with India’s inspirational leader in Azad Hind Fauj uniform and get clicked.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Thakur said, “It is an inspiration for everyone who visits and particularly for the students, who can gain so much information about our inspiring leaders”. The CBC exhibition also displays the Azadi Quest game and a Netflix animation series on freedom fighters. Rare footage of the 1857 rebellion, are also showcased. A digital flip-book of the chronological journey of the freedom struggle in the form of posters curated by the CBC.

A digital flip-book displays the chronological journey of the Indian freedom struggle in the form of posters curated by the CBC. Songs which became the voice of freedom struggle can be listened to along with speeches of the Indian Independence leaders.

