Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid growing calls for the removal of Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the BJP came out to defend the Maharashtra governor, saying that the Opposition is twisting his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and politicising the issue.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the party’s 18 crore workers are inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and that no one can diminish the importance of Shivaji in history.

Bawankule said that Koshyari has always respected Chhatrapati Shivaji since assuming the Maharashtra governor’s post. “At the age of 79, Koshyari climbed the Shivneri Fort on foot to pay obeisance at the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj. We do not support his statement, but this statement should not be over-stretched and politicised,” he added.

Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athwale said that they do not support Koshyari’s statement, but the Opposition should respect the governor’s chair. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had echoed the same thought, saying that the issue was being exaggerated by the Opposition. He added that the governor had no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiment through his remarks.

However, the Opposition continued to protest for the removal of Koshyari from his post. NCP state spokesperson Mahesh Tapase wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking a fair probe into his statements to take action against him. He said that Koshyari has continued to insult state heroes and icons through his remarks. “If the governor does not understand the culture and history of Maharashtra, he better not speak about it,” Tapase said.

