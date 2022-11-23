Home Nation

Omar staying away from Assembly polls, Farooq Abdullah likely to be party’s CM face in J&K

It is a change of strategy on the part of senior Abdullah, who had last contested Assembly elections in J&K in 2008.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah R with son Omar Abdullah. | (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah not contesting the Assembly polls in the Union Territory, veteran leader Farooq Abdullah is likely to be the CM candidate of the National Conference. The Assembly polls are expected to be held next year.

Abdullah, 85, a three-time former CM who is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, recently announced his decision to step down as the NC president after remaining at the helm of the party for 34 years. He, however, announced that he would contest the Assembly polls whenever they are held.

It is a change of strategy on the part of senior Abdullah, who had last contested Assembly elections in J&K in 2008. His son Omar, who is NC’s vice president, has already announced that he would not fight the Assembly polls in J&K until the restoration of its statehood. PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti too has said that she will not contest till statehood is restored.

Both the NC and PDP are part of the Gupkar Alliance, which also comprises CPI, CPM and ANC. It will be interesting to see if Abdullah emerges as a CM candidate of the Alliance. Omar, meanwhile, is tipped to take over as the new NC president, the elections for which will be held on December 5.

Now, it is expected that senior Abdullah would be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the first-ever Assembly polls in J&K after it was made a Union Territory in 2019. Farooq, who was the CM from 1996 to 2002, did not contest the polls in 2002, and his son Omar was projected as the CM candidate. However, the NC lost, and the PDP and Congress formed a coalition government in the erstwhile state.

In 2008, Farooq contested the polls from Sonawar and won. However, on the insistence of Sonia Gandhi, Omar became the CM of the NC-Congress coalition government and his rule continued until 2014. In 2014, PDP and BJP, which had fought against each other, formed the government. J&K is under direct central rule since June 2018, when PDP-BJP government collapsed after BJP withdrew support. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp