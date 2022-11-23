Over 1600 civil delegates from 28 states to attend India's 25th National e-Governance in J&K

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country's 25th e-Governance conference will be held at Katra- the pilgrim city of Jammu and Kashmir on November 26 this year with an expected participation of more than 1000 delegates, including a good number of civil servants from both central and state services.

This conference has been planned with the aim to provide considerable momentum to the e-Governance initiatives across the country as part of the Central government's mission of digital India.

Sharing this information with the reports on Monday, Union minister of state for Administrative of Reforms and Public Grievances, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the e-Governance conference will provide opportunities for civil servants and industry captains to showcase their successful intervention in e-Governance.

"Such initiative will also provide a broader platform to the delegates, including civil servants, for improving in end-to-end service delivery", Dr Singh said, adding that over 1600 delegates and civil servants from central ministries, 28 states and 8 Union Territories (UTs) would attend the conference. On the sideline of the e-Governance, an exhibition will also be organized to showcase India's achievements in the fields of e-Governance.

The minister further said that the union government will also announce the National Awards for e-Governance in 5 categories for 2022 for 18 e-Governance initiatives at Central, State and District levels, academic and Research Institutions and Public sectors levels.

"In total, there would be 9 gold and 9 silver awards in addition to certificates", the minister said, adding that a total of 10 plenary sessions on various subjects would be part of the conference.

The prominent subjects among others for plenary sessions include the Digital economy strengthening start-up ecosystem, 21st-century Digital Infrastructure for next-generation services and the role of e-Governance in bridging the Digital Divide.

The ninth plenary session at the National e-Governance conference will be deliberating specifically upon digital transformation in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by the last plenary session on various e-Governance initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir for good governance.

Earlier, the 24th National e-Governance conference was held in Hyderabad, 23rd in Mumbai and 22nd in Shilong in past.

