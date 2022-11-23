Prototypes of world's highest rail bridge among others displayed at Indian International Trade Fair

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's first underwater (subaqueous tunnel) rail system and the world's highest railway arch bridge, built across the Chenab Bridge in J&K has sparked curiosity among the public.

The ongoing Indian International Trade Fair (IITF) at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, witnessed the Ministry of Railway setting up a sprawling pavilion showcasing all of the railway's technical advancements on the ironic rail bridge over Chenab and water tunnels. The ministry has highlighted many first-of-its-kind and marvellous facets of Indian Railways, which are attracting crowds of curious visitors.

Exhibiting prototypes of various mega projects, the railway has also exhibited the prototype of the re-developed 'Ayodhya city railway station, of which the designs are inspired by the Ram Janambhoomi temple's design.

Sharing details with the media on Tuesday, the Ministry of Railway claimed that various themes have been exhibited with their technological and structural advances through photos, translates and models.

"The model showing the world's highest rail bridge on Chenab and India's first underwater rail system, which is being built as part of the East-West Metro corridor of the metro railway in Kolkata, has been drawing huge crowds of curious visitors", said a senior railway official.

The sports gallery exhibits awards won by the railway teams and an earmarked space showing the historic march of Indian Railways from the old days to the days of manufacturing and running high-speed Vande Bharat trains to the working of bullet trains, has also gathered a lot of onlookers.

"Another most interesting part of the railway's pavilion is that it has made side walls based on the theme of 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Station' which throws light on the strong connection between freedom struggle and association of railways", said a railway official. They also added adding that the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station with the design inspired by Lord Rama Janambhoomi temple has proved to be one of the huge crowd-pulling parts at the pavilion.

Besides this, the Ministry of Railways has also displayed the prototypes of its mega Sabarmati multimodal passenger hub and the casting yard of India's first Bullet train project as part of the Mumbai-Ahmadabad high-speed rail corridor.

Not only this but the country's first-of-its-kind solar plant at Bina in MP that generates solar power directly to 25 kV overhead electrical equipment to haul trains was displayed apart from the country's first indigenous semi-high speed Vande Bharat train.

To make the visit of people at the railway pavilion memorable, the Ministry has created a special selfie booth titled 'I am at Railway station' for people to click pictures.

