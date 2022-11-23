Home Nation

SC to hear NIA plea challenging bail to Elgar Parishad accused Teltumbde on Nov 25

SG urged the bench to hear the plea in next few days since the HCs bail order was on hold only for a week.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Anand Teltumbde. (Express Photo | D Sampathkumar)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) plea challenging the bail granted to Elgar Parishad accused Anand Teltumbde on November 25.
A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala agreed to consider the plea pursuant to an urgent mentioning made by SG Tushar Mehta. SG urged the bench to hear the plea in 
next few days since the HCs bail order was on hold only for a week.

Challenging Bombay HCs November 18 ruling, NIA argued in the plea that the HC erroneously granted bail to a Dalit scholar-activist, by conducting a mini-trial and roving inquiry by analysing in detail five documents being letters which were seized during searches and statements under section 164 of CrPC. It was also argued in the petition that the HC made observations that would influence the trial and investigation of NIA.

While granting Tetumbde bail, HC had observed that it was prima facie of the opinion that it could not be concluded that he had indulged in any terrorist activity. The court had also noted that Mr Teltumbde had been in jail for more than two years. The plea further added that the professor is an active and senior member of CPI(M) working in the urban areas and were regularly in contact with other co-accused who were also members of the party. 

Plea on electoral bond to be heard on December 6
The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted the pleas challenging the Centre’s November 7 notification allowing the sale of electoral bonds for 15 extra days during the year of elections to the state assemblies and UTs for December 6. A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala tagged the pleas with the Association of Democratic Reform’s plea challenging the electoral bond scheme.

Lawyers to call off strike after CJI’s assurance
The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association decided to call off their strike on Tuesday after the assurance by CJI DY Chandrachud to look into the proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel to Patna HC. The assurance was made by the CJI in a meeting held on Monday between the representatives of the Advocates Association, CJI and two other collegium members (Justice SK Kaul and MR Shah). 

TAGS
Elgar Parishad  Anand Teltumbde
