Home Nation

UP CM Yogi announces global investor summit in Feb

The Chief Minister said that so far 21 countries have expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the event.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy and attract Rs 10 lakh crore investment to contribute to the country’s growth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally announced the itinerary of “Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023” by unveiling its logo in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He invited industrial investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh which intends to hold a global investors summit on February 10-12, 2023. “Uttar Pradesh is at the pinnacle of a progressive transformational journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of $1 trillion, following the Prime Minister’s plan to grow India’s economy to $5 trillion,” he said. 

He added that Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting Rs 10 lakh crore in investment through this event. Partner nations will include Denmark, Mauritius, the UK, Singapore and the Netherlands. The Chief Minister said that so far 21 countries have expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the event. “The state government is also organising road shows in 18 countries and seven major cities of India to invite industrial investors to the summit,” he said.

Yogi noted that Uttar Pradesh’s business climate has significantly improved over time as a result of offering effective policy assistance and top-notch infrastructure.  “For proactive investor connect, our government has developed a new online system called ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ for signing MoUs and monitoring their implementation, as well as an online incentive management system,” he said, adding that the state government has launched various projects in sectors like IT, defence and aerospace, electric vehicle, warehousing and logistics, tourism, and textile, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp