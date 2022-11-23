UP CM Yogi announces global investor summit in Feb

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy and attract Rs 10 lakh crore investment to contribute to the country’s growth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally announced the itinerary of “Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023” by unveiling its logo in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He invited industrial investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh which intends to hold a global investors summit on February 10-12, 2023. “Uttar Pradesh is at the pinnacle of a progressive transformational journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of $1 trillion, following the Prime Minister’s plan to grow India’s economy to $5 trillion,” he said.

He added that Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting Rs 10 lakh crore in investment through this event. Partner nations will include Denmark, Mauritius, the UK, Singapore and the Netherlands. The Chief Minister said that so far 21 countries have expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the event. “The state government is also organising road shows in 18 countries and seven major cities of India to invite industrial investors to the summit,” he said.

Yogi noted that Uttar Pradesh’s business climate has significantly improved over time as a result of offering effective policy assistance and top-notch infrastructure. “For proactive investor connect, our government has developed a new online system called ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ for signing MoUs and monitoring their implementation, as well as an online incentive management system,” he said, adding that the state government has launched various projects in sectors like IT, defence and aerospace, electric vehicle, warehousing and logistics, tourism, and textile, etc.

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy and attract Rs 10 lakh crore investment to contribute to the country’s growth, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally announced the itinerary of “Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023” by unveiling its logo in New Delhi on Tuesday. He invited industrial investors from all over the world to invest in Uttar Pradesh which intends to hold a global investors summit on February 10-12, 2023. “Uttar Pradesh is at the pinnacle of a progressive transformational journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of $1 trillion, following the Prime Minister’s plan to grow India’s economy to $5 trillion,” he said. He added that Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting Rs 10 lakh crore in investment through this event. Partner nations will include Denmark, Mauritius, the UK, Singapore and the Netherlands. The Chief Minister said that so far 21 countries have expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the event. “The state government is also organising road shows in 18 countries and seven major cities of India to invite industrial investors to the summit,” he said. Yogi noted that Uttar Pradesh’s business climate has significantly improved over time as a result of offering effective policy assistance and top-notch infrastructure. “For proactive investor connect, our government has developed a new online system called ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ for signing MoUs and monitoring their implementation, as well as an online incentive management system,” he said, adding that the state government has launched various projects in sectors like IT, defence and aerospace, electric vehicle, warehousing and logistics, tourism, and textile, etc.