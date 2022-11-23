Home Nation

White House ‘committed’ to confirm Garcetti as US Ambassador to India

The Senate approval for his appointment is stalled for over a year over a sexual abuse scandal he is embroiled in.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti (File photo| AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, is slated to become US’s Ambassador to India, a position lying vacant since early 2021. His term as the mayor, too, comes to an end next month. 

It has been 16 months since US President, Joe Biden, nominated him in July 2021; however, a Senate vote on the appointment has not been scheduled yet now and his allies strain to reach the 50 votes needed for approval.

The Senate approval for his appointment is stalled for over a year over a sexual abuse scandal he is embroiled in. “The Biden administration is committed to getting Eric Garcetti as the US envoy to New Delhi,” the White House said, hoping that the Senate will confirm his nomination soon. 

“India is a very important relationship that we have. You saw the President (Biden) greet and meet very briefly with PM (Narendra) Modi just last week when he was in Bali. So clearly, it’s an important relationship that we truly respect,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

“As for Mayor Garcetti, we are committed to getting him through the process. We’re continuing to talk to the Senate about making that happen. That is a priority of ours,” Jean-Pierre said. Garcetti had earlier served 12 years as an intelligence officer in the US Navy Reserve and is keen on moving to Delhi as the next US Ambassador.  A Rhodes Scholar, he met his wife, Amy Elaine Wakeland, in Oxford. They have one daughter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eric Garcetti US Ambassador to India Mayor of Los Angeles
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp