Home Nation

34 injured in bus mishap in Bengal's Jhargram

The injured included a child and 15 of them were rushed to the district hospital, from where a seriously wounded was referred to a Kolkata hospital.

Published: 24th November 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAHRGRAM (West Bengal): A total of 34 persons were injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus in which they were travelling turned turtle on NH5 here on Thursday, police said.

The bus was on its return trip to Jhargram from Ragra at Sankrail in Paschim Medinipur.

The accident occured when the driver lost control over the vehicle, the police said.

The injured included a child and 15 of them were rushed to the district hospital, from where a seriously wounded was referred to a Kolkata hospital.

Locals and passers-by helped in rescuing the passengers.

They stopped vehicles crossing the accident site to ferry the injured to the hospital.

The police rushed in and arranged for ambulances.

The locals blamed bad road condition for the mishap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jhargram
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp