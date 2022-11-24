Home Nation

Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

In a statement, Thakur said the government has left most of the print, electronic, and digital media to self-regulation.

Published: 24th November 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Centre is working on a bill to regulate digital media.

He said there used to be one-way communication of news earlier, but with the development of electronic and digital media, communication of news has become multi-dimensional.

Now even small news of a village reaches the national platform through digital media, he said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Thakur said the government has left most of the print, electronic, and digital media to self-regulation.

"Digital media presents opportunities as well as challenges. To have a fine balance, the government will see what can be done on this. I would say that changes have to be brought in law, and we will bring that to make your work simple and easy. We are working to introduce a bill," Thakur said at an event organised by the Hindi news daily Mahanagar Times.

Thakur also that the process of registration of newspapers will be simplified and the central government will soon bring a new law to replace the 1867 Press and Registration of Books Act.

Under the new law, it will be possible to complete the registration process, which now takes about four months, in a week through online mode.

The minister also said newspapers should bring the "right news" before the general public at the "right time.

He said along with the shortcomings of the government, public welfare schemes and policies of the government should reach to the common people.

He urged the media to do its work "responsibly" and avoid creating an atmosphere of "fear and confusion.

Thakur assured journalists that the Centre takes care of their interests and added that financial assistance was provided to families of the journalists who died of Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Thakur broadcasting minister Digital Media
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp