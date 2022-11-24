Home Nation

Coronary stents in essential medicines list, to get cheaper

The Union health ministry has notified the inclusion of coronary stents in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022, making these life-saving devices more affordable.

Published: 24th November 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has notified the inclusion of coronary stents in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022, making these life-saving devices more affordable. The decision to retain coronary stents in the list was taken following recommendations of the Standing National Committee on Medicines (SNCM), which based its opinion on the views of subject experts who were invited from across the country, Dr Y K Gupta, Vice Chair National Standing Committee on Medicine and Healthcare Products, told TNIE. 

“The committee recommended it, and the ministry agreed to include it in the list,” Gupta added. On November 6, the SNCM submitted its recommendation to retain coronary stents in the NLEM, 2022 in two categories - Bare Metal Stents (BMS) and Drug Eluting Stents (DES), which include metallic DES and bioresorbable vascular scaffold (VBS)/biodegradable stents. Now, both BMS and DES will come the under price control, thus allowing the NPPA the flexibility to further cap stent prices which have already been slashed significantly in the past. It was notified as a ‘drug’ under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and was thus included in the NLEM.

“When any drug is in the national list of essential medicines, the mandate is the product will become available at an affordable cost, is of quality and is accessible, thus helping reduce out-of-pocket expenditure,” Gupta said. The list was last revised in 2015. It includes medicines that treat prevalent diseases such as fever, infections, heart diseases, hypertension, kidney dysfunction, tuberculosis, diabetes, skin diseases and blood disorders, and cancer.

NPPA slashed the costs of coronary stents as soon as the device was included in the list. Despite pressure, the government reduced the price of DES, initially available for over Rs 1 lakh, to around Rs 27,000 and is expecting to go down further.

The list, which Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced on September 13, included 384 drugs, of which 34 new drugs were added. These had cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other critical ailments. The list dropped 26 different medicines. After the revision, 384 drugs for 27 therapeutic categories are now in the list of essential medicines. The popular antacid Ranitidine has been taken off the list because of concerns that it causes cancer. 

The other 25 drugs like Sucralfate, Atenolol and Methyldopa have also been removed as cost effective and better options for these medicines are now available. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. An estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32 per cent of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85 per cent were due to heart attack and stroke.

Affordable life-saving devices

Prices of Drug Eluting Stents came down to Rs 27,000 and is expected to fall further

Dropped Drugs

  • Ranitidine
  • Sucralfate
  • Atenolol
  • Methyldopa
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronary stents National List of Essential Medicines Essential Medicines
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp