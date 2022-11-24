Delegates from Central Asian countries dance to Bollywood songs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Youth Affairs is hosting the100 member youth delegation from Central Asian countries to India as part of a one-of-its-kind international youth exchange programme. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur hosted a dinner in honour of the Youth Delegation on Tuesday and interacted with the youth from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The delegation also showcased various performances on Bollywood songs.

Youth Affairs Secretary Meeta R Lochan and other officials of the ministry were also present, the statement said. The Union Minister said that this is one of its kind of International Youth Exchange Programmes having delegates from four Central Asian Countries together, which will go a long way in fostering goodwill and healthy relations. Thakur appreciated the performance of delegates and said that we can clearly see how big an impact Indian cinema has on Central Asia. “It shows that we may be in different regions of the world but we have many things common. Youth are the most important stake holders of a country”, he added.

The first India-Central Asia Summit was hosted by PM of India in a virtual format on January 27. The Summit came at an opportune time coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Central Asian countries. The Leaders of Central Asian countries congratulated the Prime Minister on 75 years of India’s Independence. Recalling the centuries-old close civilizational, cultural, trade and people-to-people linkages between India and Central Asian countries, the leaders looked forward to building a long term, comprehensive, and enduring India-Central Asia partnership based on mutual trust, understanding and friendship.

