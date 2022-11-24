Home Nation

Drunk at school, teacher suspended for misbehaving with officials in Maharastra

Following complaints against the teacher, the Zilla Parishad CEO placed him under suspension with effect from November 22, it said.

Published: 24th November 2022

By PTI

PALGHAR: A teacher with a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been suspended for allegedly being under the influence of liquor in the educational institution and beating up a ZP office-bearer, authorities said on Thursday.

The teacher, working at the primary school at Dhamangaon in Dahanu taluka, had also been found sleeping and abusing others in the school, the Zilla Parishad said in a release.

Following complaints against the teacher, the Zilla Parishad CEO placed him under suspension with effect from November 22, it said.

The suspension order, issued in keeping with provisions of the service rules, also said the teacher will not leave the headquarters during the period of suspension and not take up any other job.

