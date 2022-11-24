‘Fund-starved’: Congress leaders shortchanged by own party in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

A'BAD: A ‘fund-starved’ Congress in Gujarat is facing charges of shortchanging by its leaders. Gujarat Congress leaders are complaining that they have been given less by party leaders than what has been sent by the high command for meeting poll expenses. They also allege that they have signed on a receipt showing a bigger amount than what they have received.

Former Surat Corporation leader Praful Togadia, a Congress candidate from Varachha seat, which is dominated by the Patidars in Surat, told this newspaper that the money given to him by the party on Tuesday for election expenses was Rs 3.5 lakh less than the amount he signed on the receipt.

“Yesterday, we received information that the party has sent money to us towards meeting the election expenses. When I went to collect the money, I was given the slip (receipt) of the amount and I signed it. After reaching home, I found that I had received Rs 3.5 lakh less than what I signed on the receipt, which stated a larger amount than what I received,” said Togdiya. He said a dozen candidates from Surat also had a similar experience.

“Upon inquiries, I found that some of the other party candidates also faced the same problem – they received 10-20% less money than the amount they had signed on,” Togdiya said. When this newspaper spoke to Surat City Congress chief Hasmukh Desai, he acknowledged that the candidates have received less money than the amount for which they had signed. “I have informed the high command about this, and I am checking in my own way as to what has gone wrong. If the need arises, I’ll write to the high command,” said Desai.

ALSO READ | Gujarat polls: Congress complains to NCPCR against PM for 'misuse' of children in campaign

Congress’ financial problems don’t stop there. Some party candidates are also complaining that only a few days ahead of the elections, they are yet to receive the money from the party for the election expenses.

Congress candidate from Dang seat Mukesh Patel belongs to a poor tribal family and he is spending from his own pocket. “There is no such big election expenditure in our constituency. However, I have spent money in my own way for election campaigning.”

ALSO READ | First Rahul-Modi sparring match on Gujarat poll turf

‘Many candidates don’t even get poll expenses’

A Congress leader in Ahmedabad said such a situation is not happening for the first time in the party. “Most candidates have received half the money meant for poll expenses sent to them from Delhi. Many candidates don’t even get such expenses.”

A'BAD: A ‘fund-starved’ Congress in Gujarat is facing charges of shortchanging by its leaders. Gujarat Congress leaders are complaining that they have been given less by party leaders than what has been sent by the high command for meeting poll expenses. They also allege that they have signed on a receipt showing a bigger amount than what they have received. Former Surat Corporation leader Praful Togadia, a Congress candidate from Varachha seat, which is dominated by the Patidars in Surat, told this newspaper that the money given to him by the party on Tuesday for election expenses was Rs 3.5 lakh less than the amount he signed on the receipt. “Yesterday, we received information that the party has sent money to us towards meeting the election expenses. When I went to collect the money, I was given the slip (receipt) of the amount and I signed it. After reaching home, I found that I had received Rs 3.5 lakh less than what I signed on the receipt, which stated a larger amount than what I received,” said Togdiya. He said a dozen candidates from Surat also had a similar experience. “Upon inquiries, I found that some of the other party candidates also faced the same problem – they received 10-20% less money than the amount they had signed on,” Togdiya said. When this newspaper spoke to Surat City Congress chief Hasmukh Desai, he acknowledged that the candidates have received less money than the amount for which they had signed. “I have informed the high command about this, and I am checking in my own way as to what has gone wrong. If the need arises, I’ll write to the high command,” said Desai. ALSO READ | Gujarat polls: Congress complains to NCPCR against PM for 'misuse' of children in campaign Congress’ financial problems don’t stop there. Some party candidates are also complaining that only a few days ahead of the elections, they are yet to receive the money from the party for the election expenses. Congress candidate from Dang seat Mukesh Patel belongs to a poor tribal family and he is spending from his own pocket. “There is no such big election expenditure in our constituency. However, I have spent money in my own way for election campaigning.” ALSO READ | First Rahul-Modi sparring match on Gujarat poll turf ‘Many candidates don’t even get poll expenses’ A Congress leader in Ahmedabad said such a situation is not happening for the first time in the party. “Most candidates have received half the money meant for poll expenses sent to them from Delhi. Many candidates don’t even get such expenses.”