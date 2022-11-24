Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Mother, son burnt alive after LPG cylinder catches fire and explodes

Published: 24th November 2022 03:22 PM

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational Photo)

By PTI

POONCH: A mother and her minor son were burnt alive after an LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Chandimarh village of the Surankote subdivision.

The deceased were identified as Hamida Begum (40) and Aqib Ahmed (4), police said.

Three other family members, including the deceased woman's husband and two children, narrowly escaped in the blast and subsequent fire, they said.

At least one dozen livestock also died in the incident, they said.

Deputy SP Surankote, Tanveer Jeelani said a major rescue operation has been launched and so far two people and twelve domesticated animals have died in the incident.

Comments

