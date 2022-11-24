Home Nation

Maharashtra sets up 7-member panel for roadmap to publish 'Marathi' MBBS books

Published: 24th November 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to chalk out a roadmap for publishing MBBS course books in the Marathi language, an official from the state medical education and research department said on Thursday.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government recently launched books for the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

The seven-member panel formed in Maharashtra is headed by the medical education and research department's joint director Ajay Chandanwale, the official said.

"We spoke with officials in Madhya Pradesh who published the MBBS course books in Hindi. The next step is to hold the first meeting of the committee members in Maharashtra and discuss the road map for the course publication in Marathi. The meeting is likely to be held in Mumbai next week," a senior official from the medical education and research said.

