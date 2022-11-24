Home Nation

Model code case: UP court declares BJP MP absconder

Sagar is accused of getting a wall of Shahjahanpur painted without seeking the administration’s permission.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A district court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Wednesday declared BJP parliamentarian Arun Sagar an absconder following no-shows in court in connection with a case of violation of the model code of conduct during the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Arun Kumar Sagar

Sagar is accused of getting a wall of Shahjahanpur painted without seeking the administration’s permission. According to Nilima Saxena, the special public prosecutor of the Shahjahanpur MP/MLA court, Sagar had used campaign material without permission of the officials concerned in the 2019 polls. He was repeatedly summoned to appear in court but he failed to turn up. 

During the 2019 general elections, the then SDM (Sadar)/Assistant Returning Officer Ved Sigh Chauhan was taking a round of Dadraul, a Vidhan Sabha segment, when he spotted campaign material of Sagar in Rasoolpur village. When Chauhan came to know that the campaign material was transported without prior permission, he lodged a complaint in the Kant police station.

While phone calls to Sagar drew no response, BJP leader Dr Chandra Mohan said, “This often happens during elections. I won’t say much about it since the matter is sub-judice. However, the law will take its own course and the MP concerned would abide by it.”
 

